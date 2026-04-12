€8.1 million awarded to 696 built heritage projects

A total of €8.1m was awarded to 696 projects nationwide under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) is a grant programme in Ireland that provides financial assistance to owners of historic buildings for essential repair and conservation works. For the 2026 cycle,.

The scheme is administered by local authorities and focuses on structures that are on the Record of Protected Structures (RPS) or located within Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs).

The scheme typically funds small to medium-scale conservation projects, including:

Structural and Roof Repairs: Stability works, re-thatching, and slate replacement.

Rainwater Disposal: Repair of gutters and downpipes.

External Joinery: Restoration of historic windows and doors.

Historic Shopfronts: Preservation of traditional commercial facades.

Stained Glass: Specialized repair for historic church or domestic glass.

The complete list of hundreds of projects is published by individual local authorities with a national summary and the full “Recommended Grant Offers” document on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (gov.ie) website.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme shared in a written statement “the funding boost is intended to strengthen Ireland’s case for full UNESCO World Heritage status while benefiting local communities and tourism with three hundred and fifty thousand euros available.”