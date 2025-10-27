Easyjet launches Belfast city 5w to Edinburgh

England’s EasyJet has commenced a new route from Belfast City Airport to Edinburgh, operating five times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. This marks the eighth route easyJet has added at Belfast City Airport since 2021. The airline also operates from Belfast International.

The service launched on 26 October, enhancing connections between Ireland and Scotland. Edinburgh features landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, and Holyrood Palace, with Old and New Towns as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Arthur’s Seat provides views over the city for hikers.

Kevin Doyle shared “our new service from Belfast City to Edinburgh today provides even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.”

Ellie McGimpsey shared “EasyJet’s new Edinburgh service further strengthens our domestic offering and provides passengers with even more choice when flying from Belfast City Airport.”