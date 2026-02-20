Trending
Antrim’s Eimear Flanagan appointed chair of Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism

Eimear Flanagan has been appointed chair of the Irish Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT). The organisation represents over 200 adventure activity operators across Ireland. 

Her role focuses on advocating for the sector and supporting its development, having been ratified for a two-year term 

Eimear is the owner and operator of Away A Wee Walk, a Belfast-based hiking tourism company established in 2013 that specialises in the Causeway Coast and Glens. Prior to becoming Chair, she joined the IAAT Board of Directors in 2019 and has served in roles including Treasurer and Secretary.

In her role as Chair, she represents the interests of the adventure tourism sector in high-level discussions with government bodies. For instance, in early 2026, she met with Tourism Ireland leadership and government ministers to discuss the “cost of doing business” and growth opportunities for outdoor tourism. Flanagan is a qualified tour guide with a degree in Irish History and Politics. 

