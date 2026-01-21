Elon Musk CANNOT buy Ryanair even if he was being serious about ‘restoring Ryan.’

Elon Musk creates poll on X about buying Ryanair amid feud with Michael O’Leary.

Dispute arises over Starlink internet service costs and feasibility for Ryanair flights.

O’Leary calls Musk an idiot and dismisses Starlink due to antenna drag and passenger payments.

Aviation rules bar non-Europeans from majority stakes in Irish airlines like Ryanair.

Ryanair market capitalisation at €30.4bn with 207m projected passengers.

Elon Musk has initiated a poll on X asking followers if he should purchase Ryanair to “restore Ryan as ruler,” amid a characteristic bombastic online dispute with the airline’s chief executive.

The Tesla founder previously suggested the idea following disagreements over Starlink internet service for flights. Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary dismissed Musk in an interview, calling him an idiot and stating Starlink would prove too costly due to antenna drag and passenger unwillingness to pay.

The proposal is unrealistic as aviation regulations prevent non-European citizens from holding majority stakes in Irish airlines. Ryanair shares hold a market capitalisation of around €30.4bn. Two of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan’s sons are alive and Declan is active in the aviation business driving low coast aviation ventures in Colombia and elsewhere.

