Embraer delivered 233 commercial and executive aircraft in 2025

Embraer delivered a total of 233 commercial and executive jets in 2025, reaching the upper end of its forecast for the business jet segment while landing at the lower end for commercial aircraft.

The company handed over 78 commercial jets, an increase of five from 2024, within the projected range of 77 to 85 units, comprising thirty-four E175s, six E190-E2s, and thirty-eight E195-E2s. In the executive category, Embraer supplied 155 business jets, exceeding the 2024 figure of 130 and meeting the higher limit of its 145 to 155 target, with deliveries including fourteen Phenom 100EXs, seventy-two Phenom 300Es, thirty-nine Praetor 500s, and thirty Praetor 600s.

The performance reflects steady demand in both markets despite ongoing supply chain pressures across the aviation sector. Commercial deliveries focused on the E-Jet E2 family, which continues to gain traction with regional carriers seeking efficient narrowbody options. The executive segment benefited from strong interest in the Phenom and Praetor lines, supporting Embraer’s position as a leading manufacturer in light and midsize business aviation.