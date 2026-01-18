Emerald Kaia completes ship’s sea trials in Halong Bay

Emerald Kaia has completed sship’s sea trials in Halong Bay, Vietnam, confirming performance, maneuverability, and overall seaworthiness.

New yacht entered service in early April 2026 with 11-night itinerary from Cyprus to Greece.

Ship joined Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara in Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet, with Emerald Raiya in 2027 and Emerald Xara in 2028.

James Griffiths shared “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in the project. “Operationally, this sea trial has delivered excellent results and allows us to proceed with the final phase of commissioning with confidence. We look forward to welcoming guests onboard the Emerald Kaia in April 2026.”