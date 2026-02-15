Emirates to accelerate premium economy rollout to 99 more destinations

Emirates confirmed its network-wide premium economy rollout will reach 99 destinations by year end as part of a €4.6bn fleet retrofit programme. The initiative equips 219 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft with premium economy seating while new deliveries including the Airbus A350 add further seats. In the first half of 2026 premium economy extends to all flights from Dubai to Basra, Entebbe, Ho Chi Minh City, Mauritius, Milan, New York, and Zurich.

All Dubai-Dublin flights will feature premium economy by late October 2026. Hong Kong services gain premium economy on all Airbus A380 flights from October and across the superjumbo fleet by December. From April two-class A380s configured for higher economy demand incorporate premium economy to offer enhanced comfort without business class pricing.

The strategy leverages Emirates’ widebody-only fleet for consistent premium economy availability even on shorter sectors through its Dubai hub.

