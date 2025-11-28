Emirates cabin crew recruitment days scheduled in Dublin next Sunday and Cork December 15

Emirates at the Irish Open: Varvara Novikova Mia Rothwell, Ireland country manager Anita Thomas, Angel Gaire Saint Cloud and Aylin Hertje

Emirates cabin crew recruitment days have been scheduled in Dublin and Cork. Successful candidates relocate to Dubai and completed eight weeks of intensive training at Emirates’ state-of-the-art academy, covering safety, hospitality, service, and emergency procedures.

Sunday, 30 November 2025 at 9:00am – Hilton Dublin, Charlemont Place, Saint Kevin’s, Dublin 2 (D02 A893)

Monday, 15 December 2025 at 9:00am – The Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Victorian Quarter, Cork (T23 EEC3)

Emirates currently operated three daily flights from Dublin to Dubai on its Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying up to 720 passengers each day.

Benefits include:

Furnished accommodation in Dubai with utilities included

Competitive, tax-free salary

Comprehensive medical cover

30 days of annual leave

One free return ticket home each year

Highly discounted travel for family and friends

A multicultural workplace with colleagues from over 148 nationalities

Cabin crew member Sarah Finlay from Tallaght shared: “Even after a decade, the novelty never wears off. One week I might be walking the streets of Tokyo and the next I’m cycling around Amsterdam. Every roster feels like an opportunity to discover something new.”

In Hong Kong I tried a pottery workshop with colleagues, and in Cape Town we watched the sunrise from the top of Table Mountain. You don’t just visit places you actually experience them properly. That’s the magic of the job.”

Some days it’s a quiet morning at Kite Beach; others it’s dune bashing or zip-lining with friends. Dubai has this energy that makes it feel like more than a place I just work, it becomes a lifestyle. That was a big part of what drew me to Emirates.”

From the moment I joined, I knew I wanted to progress, and Emirates gave me the training, mentorship, and encouragement to make that happen. Working in First Class isn’t just a role it’s a responsibility and a privilege. You’re delivering the very best of what Emirates represents, and that pushes you to be at your professional best. The development opportunities are incredible, and the support you receive really empowers you to grow your career with purpose.”

“There’s something so comforting about hearing familiar accents at 40,000 feet. Sometimes I even meet people from home it makes the world feel wonderfully small. They’re looking for people who are warm, adaptable, and genuinely interested in helping others. Think of it as a chance to show who you are. Even now, ten years later, I still feel proud every time I put on the uniform. Welcoming customers onboard is always a standout moment. They’re beautiful, private, and incredibly comfortable. And I love seeing Irish touches on board from Voya amenities to Keogh’s crisps and Killoween yoghurts. It brings a little piece of home to the world.”

“Joining Emirates changed everything for me. I’ve seen places I only dreamed about, built lifelong friendships, and grown so much personally and professionally. It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure.”