Emirates Orders 65 more 777Xs at Dubai air show

Emirates has placed an order for sixty-five B777-9s that increased its commitment to the B777X family to 270 units. The airline is to support a 777-10 Feasibility Study.

The carrier initially ordered 115 B777-9s and thirty-five B777-8s during the 2013 Dubai Air Show. Deliveries have been delayed until 2027 despite the original schedule for 2020.

The order revealed during the Dubai Air Show amid rumours of more commitments from Emirates and flydubai.

The order positions Emirates as the largest operator of the type ahead of Qatar Airways with 124 units.

