Emirates reveals it carried 453k passengers to/from Ireland in 2025

Emirates has revealed it carried 453,000 passengers between Dublin and Dubai in 2025, exceeding previous records.

Cargo volumes from Ireland rose 48pc to 6.2m kilograms during the year. Premium Economy demand remained high following its introduction on the Dublin route. Top destinations from Ireland included Dubai, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Bangkok. Phuket and Vietnam showed sharp increases in passenger traffic.

The leading cargo destinations for Irish produce include Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore, Manila, and Incheon in South Korea. Carrying up to 25 tonnes of cargo on each flight, the top five products carried out of Dublin were food, including seafood and dairy; pharmaceuticals; medical goods; computer components and high-tech products.

Emirates country manager for Ireland, Anita Thomas shared “This growth is attributable, in part, to the addition of a third daily service on the Dublin route in October this year, together with Emirates’ ongoing aircraft retrofit programme.”

“While we anticipated strong initial interest, bookings for 2025 and well into 2026 have remained consistently above expectations, with customers securing seats months in advance. Australia is one of our most in-demand destinations from Dublin.”

“Emirates offers a four-class offering from Dublin; First, Business, and Economy Class, with the new Premium Economy offering introduced in June this year. “This formed part of Emirates’ US$5 billion cabin retrofit programme, the largest known upgrade project in aviation history, which aims to refurbish 219 aircraft by 2026

Beyond the substantial Irish cargo we carry – much of it never seen – our passengers also experience the best of Ireland with our onboard products, every time they fly,” said Anita Thomas. “From Keogh’s Crisps and Killowen Yogurt to Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur and VOYA, Irish products feature prominently across our global onboard offering. Dublin’s Botany Weavers also provides textiles, including seat and curtain fabrics and aircraft carpets and Emirates is proud to fly the Irish flag on a global stage.

“Air connectivity to the Middle East, Africa and Australasia is essential for tourism, international business, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and trade. Offering the only daily non-stop flight from Dublin to Dubai, Emirates delivers the most direct and efficient access to the Middle East and beyond, eliminating the need for any European stop-over.”