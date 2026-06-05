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Jason Holt CEO of European Cargo
Jason Holt CEO of European Cargo

Bournemouth based European Cargo enters administration

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  • European Cargo entered administration on 3 June 2026.
  • All six A340 freighters parked prior to the filing.
  • The last revenue flight occurred on 19 May 2026.
  • The airline posted a $24.2m operating loss in 2024.
  • Administrators include Stuart Morris, Robert Fishman, and David Soden.

England’s European Cargo has entered business administration on 3 June 2026. Joint administrators from Teneo Financial Advisory Limited took appointment as confirmed by reports. The carrier parked all six A340-600 freighters in May 2026.

The airline conducted its final revenue flight on 19 May 2026 from Karaganda to Maastricht. European Cargo operated converted A340-600 aircraft since 2021 after its founding in 2020. Financial results for 2025 remain unfiled with a 2024 operating loss of $24.2m recorded.

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The Bournemouth Echo newspaper confirmed that at least some staff members were laid off on the day.

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