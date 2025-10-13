Filip Cornelis, Director for Aviation, European Commission

The Entry Exit System (EES) launches across 29 European countries this morning, requiring non-EU nationals, including British passport holders, to register biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial images, at Schengen borders.

Travellers fgom England, Wales and Scotland face EES processes at foreign airports, scanning passports at kiosks, providing four fingerprints, and submitting facial scans, with data retained for three years or five for overstays.

The system replaces manual passport stamping by 10 April 2026, with phased implementation starting now, allowing border staff to pause checks to manage congestion.

Irish passport holders bypass EES, using dedicated EU channels, while dual nationals can present Irish documents to avoid registration.

Airlines face fines up to €20,000 for non-compliance, with no registration fees for travellers, and preparatory work begins for the €7 European Travel Information and Authorisation System in 2026.

Julia Lo Bue-Said shared: “For major airports in southern Europe, we recommend that travellers now allocate four hours for navigating the new system in these initial stages. This should settle over the next few weeks as staff and travellers familiarise themselves with the new procedures.”

Rory Boland shared: “Longer waits are expected at border control on arrival so you should allow more time when you land by booking later transfers or other onward travel.”

Mark Tanzer shared: “In the longer term, EES should make processes quicker and simpler for travel to Europe.”