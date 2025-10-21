Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»EPIC Irish Emigration Museum to host exhibition on Irish Journalists Abroad

EPIC Irish Emigration Museum to host exhibition on Irish Journalists Abroad

0
By on Ireland
Aileesh Carew of Epic
Aileesh Carew CEO of Epic

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is to host an exhibition on Frontlines: Irish Journalists Abroad, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The exhibition explores stories of Irish reporters covering global events and shaping Irish identity worldwide over two centuries.

Assistant Secretary General Fiona Penollar will officially launch it at the chq Building on Custom House Quay in Dublin 1.

It focuses on the legacy, courage, and influence of Irish journalists in documenting major world happenings.

Related posts:

Vampire graves & portals to the otherworld – How Ireland claimed ownership of Halloween & the places that made it happen Six Halloween locations in Ireland Róise Goan Director of Dublin Theatre FestivalTODAY at the 68th Dublin Theatre Festival Clare Barrett chair of Visit WaterfordSouth East Greenway faces further delays due to North Quays project in Waterford
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.