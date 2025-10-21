EPIC Irish Emigration Museum to host exhibition on Irish Journalists Abroad

Aileesh Carew CEO of Epic

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is to host an exhibition on Frontlines: Irish Journalists Abroad, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The exhibition explores stories of Irish reporters covering global events and shaping Irish identity worldwide over two centuries.

Assistant Secretary General Fiona Penollar will officially launch it at the chq Building on Custom House Quay in Dublin 1.

It focuses on the legacy, courage, and influence of Irish journalists in documenting major world happenings.