Estonia beats Ireland in award for Europe’s friendliest country

Pilar Guzmán editor in chief of Condé Nast Traveler

Ireland was voted the second-friendliest country in Europe by Condé Nast Traveller’s London edition readers.

Estonia

Ireland

Portugal

Iceland

Turkey

Greece

Italy

Austria

Spain

Cyprus

The Lodge at Ashford Castle topped the US readership’s list of Ireland’s hotels, followed by Ballyfin Demesne and Hayfield Manor.

The Westbury in Dublin leads the London readership’s list for the second consecutive year, followed by Cashel Palace and Ard na Sidhe.

A total of 757,109 votes were cast in the 38th Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, covering hotels, cruises, and more.

California’s The Lodge at Bodega Bay was named the world’s best hotel, with Valletta as Europe’s best city and Qatar Airways as the best airline.

Portugal, Ireland, and Estonia, 3rd to 1st in the friendliest coutn ry list, excel in close-knit markets, pub camaraderie, and digital politeness, with Estonia topping the list for its Baltic charm.

Turkey and Iceland, 5th and 4th, provide transcontinental warmth and reserved Nordic kindness, with Turkey’s meze dining and Iceland’s small population shining.

Italy and Greece, 7th and 6th, embody la dolce vita and philoxenia, with Italy’s simple pleasures and Greece’s island hospitality creating lasting connections.

Spain and Austria, 9th and 8th, offer laidback beach vibes and elegant Alpine hospitality, with Spain’s off-season charm and Austria’s Lebensgefühl inviting travellers.

Cyprus, ranked 10th, treats visitors like family with its coffee house culture and sun-soaked beaches, fostering a warm, communal atmosphere.

Condé Nast Traveller editors shared: “We loved poring over the results to find out what’s sticking with readers and editors and spinning the data into a snapshot of the current moment in travel. A small but mighty population filled with soulful musicians and pioneering writers, the Irish people warm the hearts of all they touch with their infectiously good craic.”