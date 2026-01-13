Estonian government considers liquidation of state-owned aircraft lessor

The Estonian government is examining the possibility of liquidating Transpordi Varahaldus, the state-owned lessor, after the recent sale of its final aircraft.

This follows the disposal of the last ex-Xfly CRJ900ER jet in a transaction completed with Regional One. The deal formed part of a larger agreement in July 2025 involving seven CRJ900ER aircraft for a total of 34.8 million euro. Transpordi Varahaldus was established with the sole purpose of leasing aircraft to Nordica and its subsidiary Xfly.

The lessor had no other clients beyond these entities, and the sale completes the disposal of its fleet assets. Authorities now face a decision on handling outstanding claims against Nordica, which remains in bankruptcy proceedings. The process forms part of broader efforts to resolve matters linked to the former national carrier group.

The liquidation would mark the end of the state’s involvement in aircraft leasing tied to the defunct airline operations. Officials continue to assess the best course for any remaining financial interests.

Kuldar Leis ministry official shared “This agreement is the result of a thorough and extensive process during which TVH worked diligently to ensure the best possible outcome for the state” .