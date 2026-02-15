Ethiopian Airlines Targets Australia Flights in 2028

Ethiopian Airlines to launch services to Australia in 2028 provided it secures at least two additional widebody aircraft suitable for ultra-long-haul operations. Group CEO Mesfin Tasew revealed the requirement for large aircraft to operate one of the world’s longest commercial routes during a press conference in Addis Ababa on 10 February. The airline’s current widebody fleet includes four A350-1000s, twenty-two A350-900s, six B777-200LRs, five B777-300ERs, twenty B787-8s, and ten B787-9s.

Outstanding orders comprise seventeen A350-900s, twenty B787-9s, and eight B777-9s, though widebody deliveries for such routes are not expected until 2028. Tasew indicated the launch could involve leasing or purchasing aircraft as larger batches arrive after that year. The timeline remains dependent on equipment availability.

The expansion would position Ethiopian Airlines as the only African carrier serving all inhabited continents from its current network of 172 destinations across five continents. Two Australian cities have been shortlisted for the planned services.

Mesfin Tasew shared “We need to secure at least two large aircraft to operate to the continent. It will take at least two years to receive aircraft from manufacturers. We will most likely start flying to Australia in 2028, either by renting or purchasing, as a larger batch of aircraft will arrive after that year.”