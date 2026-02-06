EU member states to postpone Entry/Exit System until Autumn

The European Commission has confirmed that member states can partially suspend the Entry/Exit System registration process for up to 150 days following the full rollout deadline of 10 April 2026.

Data shows 23m passengers have registered for the new system and just 12,000 entry refusals with all major airports now connected to the system.

A delay would address concerns over potential queues at airports and ports during the peak summer travel period. The system, which requires non-EU citizens to provide fingerprints and facial scans instead of manual passport stamps, began a gradual introduction in October 2025.

Airports such as Geneva reported lengthy immigration lines during the winter trial phase, prompting calls for airports to introduce contingency options like reverting to manual stamping or adding staff.

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert confirmed that the regulation already includes provisions for an opt-out by member states.