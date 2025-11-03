Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Euro Refrigeration installs E-Clean system at Guinness Storehouse

Euro Refrigeration installs E-Clean system at Guinness Storehouse

0
By on Ireland

Euro Refrigeration has installed the E-Clean chemical-free glass washing system at Guinness Storehouse and Open Gate Brewery.

The system uses filtration and reverse osmosis without detergent or rinse aid. A trial has been completed at Open Gate Brewery before rollout across Guinness Storehouse glasswashers.

The technology extends glassware life and maintains machines scale-free.

The installation supports 1.7 million annual visitors at Ireland’s top attraction. 

Peter Wynne shared “E-Clean is not simply an innovation – it is a redefinition of how we approach glass care in hospitality. We are proud to deliver a smarter, greener, and more efficient solution that aligns with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability

See also  Picasso the highlight to November events at the National Gallery

Related posts:

Paul Keeley Director of Regional Development at Fáilte IrelandFáilte Ireland launches five-year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Galway City National Library of Ireland November Events Picasso exhibition opens October 9 at the National gallery of irelandPicasso the highlight to November events at the National Gallery New Connemara Pony Heritage Centre opens today in Letterfrack
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.