Euro Refrigeration installs E-Clean system at Guinness Storehouse

Euro Refrigeration has installed the E-Clean chemical-free glass washing system at Guinness Storehouse and Open Gate Brewery.

The system uses filtration and reverse osmosis without detergent or rinse aid. A trial has been completed at Open Gate Brewery before rollout across Guinness Storehouse glasswashers.

The technology extends glassware life and maintains machines scale-free.

The installation supports 1.7 million annual visitors at Ireland’s top attraction.

Peter Wynne shared “E-Clean is not simply an innovation – it is a redefinition of how we approach glass care in hospitality. We are proud to deliver a smarter, greener, and more efficient solution that aligns with the industry’s growing focus on sustainability”