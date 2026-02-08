Eurowings to to wet-lease six Airbus A320

German low-cost carrier Eurowings, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, has finalised arrangements to wet-lease six Airbus A320 aircraft specifically to bolster operations from its Hamburg hub during the 2026 summer flight schedule.

The agreement, announced in early February, brings in Lithuanian ACMI specialist GetJet Airlines as a new partner, with the six A320s to be based at Hamburg Airport and operated under Eurowings’ flight numbers and branding. This move forms part of a broader strategy to expand wet-lease capacity across the airline’s network, enabling it to meet heightened seasonal demand without immediately expanding its owned fleet.

The decision reflects ongoing challenges in matching aircraft availability to peak-period traffic, particularly on leisure routes from northern Germany. GetJet’s A320s are expected to support a range of services, including increased frequencies to popular Mediterranean and Balkan destinations such as Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Rijeka, and Pristina. Industry sources indicate that this Hamburg-focused deployment will help Eurowings maintain schedule reliability and capture additional passenger volumes during the busy summer months, when travel demand traditionally surges across Europe.

Eurowings has increasingly relied on wet-lease partnerships in recent years, with other providers such as Avion Express and Smartwings also contributing aircraft and crews for various bases and periods. The Hamburg arrangement marks GetJet’s entry into a direct collaboration with the German carrier, underscoring the flexibility that ACMI solutions offer in a competitive low-cost market. No specific financial terms for the leases—typically priced in the range of several hundred thousand euro per aircraft per month depending on utilisation—have been disclosed, though such deals allow airlines to scale capacity rapidly while controlling fixed costs.

As the 2026 summer timetable approaches, the addition of these six jets positions Eurowings to strengthen its presence at Hamburg, one of its key northern bases, amid continued recovery and growth in short-haul leisure travel.