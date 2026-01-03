Exciting train journeys to embark on in 2026

Rail enthusiasts have much to anticipate in 2026, with a selection of thrilling train routes highlighted by Spanish media as must-do experiences. From scenic high-speed lines traversing the Iberian Peninsula to luxurious international journeys connecting Europe, these trips promise adventure and breathtaking views.
Key recommendations include routes through the Pyrenees and along coastal paths, offering a blend of cultural immersion and natural beauty. With improved connectivity and sustainable options, such as electric trains, these voyages cater to eco-conscious travellers seeking alternatives to air travel.
Here are 12 exciting train journeys to consider in 2026, blending timeless classics with scenic highlights and new or refreshed routes for the year.
- Belmond Andean Explorer (Peru): South America’s first luxury sleeper train journeys from Cusco to Lake Titicaca and Arequipa, offering high-altitude views of the Andes, vicuña herds, and access to Machu Picchu
- Bernina Express (Switzerland to Italy): One of Europe’s most dramatic rail lines, climbing steep gradients over spiral viaducts and past glaciers, from Chur or St. Moritz to Tirano, with UNESCO-listed scenery.
- Blue Train (South Africa): This elegant journey from Pretoria to Cape Town (or reverse) winds through diverse landscapes, from savannas and mountains to vineyards, with five-star service and wildlife sightings possible.
- Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (India): This charming “toy train” steam-hauled route winds through tea plantations and misty Himalayan foothills from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
- Flåm Railway (Norway): One of the steepest standard-gauge railways in the world, this short but breathtaking ride descends from Myrdal to Flåm through fjords, waterfalls, and rugged mountains.
- Glacier Express (Switzerland): Known as the “slowest express train in the world,” this iconic route connects Zermatt to St. Moritz, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels amid stunning Alpine peaks, glaciers, and valleys.
- Palace on Wheels (India): A regal luxury train exploring Rajasthan’s palaces, forts, and deserts from Delhi to Jaipur, Udaipur, and beyond, evoking the opulence of maharajas.: : entiretravel.co.nz
- Rocky Mountaineer (Canada/USA): A luxurious daylight journey through the Canadian Rockies or American Southwest, featuring glass-domed cars for panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and rivers. In 2026, look for the new limited-edition Passage to the Peaks route between Banff and Jasper.
- Shinkansen (Japan): Ride the high-speed bullet train from Tokyo toward Kyoto or beyond, often with iconic views of Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms (in season), and futuristic efficiency blended with traditional landscapes.
- The Ghan (Australia): A multi-day expedition from Adelaide to Darwin (or vice versa), traversing the vast red Outback, with off-train excursions to iconic sites like Uluru and Nitmiluk Gorge.
- Trans-Siberian Railway (Russia): The ultimate epic journey spanning continents from Moscow to Vladivostok (or segments like Moscow to Beijing), crossing vast taiga forests, Lake Baikal, and steppe landscapes.: : cntraveler.com
- Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (Europe): Step back into 1920s glamour on this luxury train linking cities like Paris, Venice, and Istanbul. In 2026, a new route to Italy’s Amalfi Coast adds coastal Riviera views.