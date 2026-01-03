Exciting train journeys to embark on in 2026

Rail enthusiasts have much to anticipate in 2026, with a selection of thrilling train routes highlighted by Spanish media as must-do experiences. From scenic high-speed lines traversing the Iberian Peninsula to luxurious international journeys connecting Europe, these trips promise adventure and breathtaking views.

Key recommendations include routes through the Pyrenees and along coastal paths, offering a blend of cultural immersion and natural beauty. With improved connectivity and sustainable options, such as electric trains, these voyages cater to eco-conscious travellers seeking alternatives to air travel.

Here are 12 exciting train journeys to consider in 2026, blending timeless classics with scenic highlights and new or refreshed routes for the year.