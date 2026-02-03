FAA issues temporary certificates for grounded SACI aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration has begun issuing temporary registration certificates for aircraft formerly under Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc Trustee following its acquisition by Valiair.

The trust was accused of failing to satisfy United States citizenship criteria at registration time. This led to invalidation of all held registrations in mid-January, grounding more than 600 aircraft.

Temporary certificates permit the affected aircraft to resume operations during full registration processing. Remaining units expect reregistration completion within upcoming weeks. The measure addresses disruptions caused by the citizenship compliance issue.

Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc Trustee, based in London, managed the registrations prior to the FAA’s determination. Valiair’s takeover prompted the review and subsequent actions. Officials confirmed the steps ensure adherence to aviation regulatory standards.

