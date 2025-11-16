Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ferries diverted and delayed due to Storm Claudia

Ferries diverted and delayed due to Storm Claudia

0
By on Afloat, News & Knowledge
Johan Edelman of Stena Line
Johan Edelman of Stena Line

Stena Line’s Stena Nordica diverted from Holyhead to Fishguard due to gale force winds of 8 to 9 from Storm Claudia. The ferry departed Dublin Port at 04:00 on 14 November bound for Holyhead but was forced to divert.

The ferry arrived at Fishguard at 14:00, six hours behind schedule, unloads passengers and freight, then sails light back to Dublin overnight.

Irish Ferries’ Ulysses departed Dublin at 08:44 instead of 08:05, shelters southwest of Anglesey until 15 November morning, and berthed at Holyhead at 10:30 after nearly 19 hours at sea.

Stena Line’s Stena Adventurer departed Dublin at 08:30, anchors off Anglesey, reached Holyhead at 11:00 on 15 November, and cancelled its 16:00 return sailing to Dublin.

See also  HERE are the EIGHT updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

Related posts:

Record Number of Irish passport applications from Britain vCelebrity Announces 2027-28 Florida winter deployment with eight ships from four ports Arno Reitsma CEO of VIVA CruisesViva Cruises reveals details of second season on Douro River Shorelink unveils new shore power solutions for sustainable cruise ports
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.