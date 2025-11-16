Ferries diverted and delayed due to Storm Claudia

Johan Edelman of Stena Line

Stena Line’s Stena Nordica diverted from Holyhead to Fishguard due to gale force winds of 8 to 9 from Storm Claudia. The ferry departed Dublin Port at 04:00 on 14 November bound for Holyhead but was forced to divert.

The ferry arrived at Fishguard at 14:00, six hours behind schedule, unloads passengers and freight, then sails light back to Dublin overnight.

Irish Ferries’ Ulysses departed Dublin at 08:44 instead of 08:05, shelters southwest of Anglesey until 15 November morning, and berthed at Holyhead at 10:30 after nearly 19 hours at sea.

Stena Line’s Stena Adventurer departed Dublin at 08:30, anchors off Anglesey, reached Holyhead at 11:00 on 15 November, and cancelled its 16:00 return sailing to Dublin.