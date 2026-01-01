Entries close TOMORROW for the Travel Extra travel journalist of the year awards

The TRAVEL EXTRA Travel Journalist of the Year Awards 2025 invites entries before the midnight deadline on 2nd January 2026. Winners will revealed at reception on 23rd January 2026 sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Costa del Sol Tourism.

The awards feature ten categories alongside an overall prize, each offering a holiday as reward. Sponsors include the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Costa del Sol Tourism for the reception where winners receive confirmation. The overall winner, selected from category victors, gains an extra holiday prize.

Print submissions have to be in hard copies with forms and broadcast entries in digital files like mp3 or mp4, while online entries provided URLs. Categories also included Best Sustainable and Best Broadcasting options. The Gerry O’Hare Memorial Award recognises newcomers

Categories include Best Home market (Ireland), Best Northern Ireland, Best Long Haul, Best Short Haul, Best Adventure & Skiing, Best Digital Media, Best Sustainable, Best Broadcasting – local media, Best Broadcasting – national media, The Gerry O’Hare Memorial Award for Best Newcomer Journalist.