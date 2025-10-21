FIRST LOOK: Moxy Dublin Docklands with 183 rooms across 15 storeys

SInead Derham pre-opening GM at the Moxy Dublin

Here is the first view of the opening of the Moxy Dublin Docklands with 183 rooms across 15 storeys overlooking the River Tolka, Dublin Bay, Croke Park, Aviva Stadium, and Convention Centre.

The lobby serves as a social hub with bold artwork, statement lighting, and spaces for work or relaxation, centred around the 24-hour Moxy Bar offering cocktails and small plates.

Facilities include an energetic gym and a quiet Moxy Library for focused work or unwinding.

Rooms feature mood lighting, plush beds, motion-sensor lights, and streaming TVs.

Early October bookings offer rooms from €129, subject to availability, near 3Arena, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, and Luas stops.

Sinead Derham shared “Docklands has become such a lively, creative area, and our design reflects that energy – modern, social, and full of personality.”