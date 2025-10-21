Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»FIRST LOOK: Moxy Dublin Docklands with 183 rooms across 15 storeys

FIRST LOOK: Moxy Dublin Docklands with 183 rooms across 15 storeys

0
By on Hotels & Beds
SInead Derham pre-opening GM at the Moxy Dublin
SInead Derham pre-opening GM at the Moxy Dublin

Here is the first view of the opening of the Moxy Dublin Docklands with 183 rooms across 15 storeys overlooking the River Tolka, Dublin Bay, Croke Park, Aviva Stadium, and Convention Centre.

The lobby serves as a social hub with bold artwork, statement lighting, and spaces for work or relaxation, centred around the 24-hour Moxy Bar offering cocktails and small plates.

Facilities include an energetic gym and a quiet Moxy Library for focused work or unwinding.

Rooms feature mood lighting, plush beds, motion-sensor lights, and streaming TVs.

Early October bookings offer rooms from €129, subject to availability, near 3Arena, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, and Luas stops.

See also  MEET Tania Dunne, new Johnstown Estate Director of Sales

Sinead Derham shared “Docklands has become such a lively, creative area, and our design reflects that energy – modern, social, and full of personality.”

Related posts:

Dermot Crowley CEO of DalataDalata Hotel Group raises €40,000 for 3 charities Dave Flynn of SkillnetHospitality Skillnet launches Level 9 leadership course Jim Murphy of PREM GroupPREM Group ranked in Fortune Best Companies to Work For Daragh Feighery of Center ParcsCenter Parcs Ireland revenue hits €2m a week
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.