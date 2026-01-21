FITUR 2026 set to break records with 161 countries and 250k visitors

FITUR 2026 Tourism Fair

FITUR 2026 hosts 161 countries and over 10,000 companies with a 10pc rise in official representations.

Mexico as Partner Country highlights its 13.9pc tourism growth and aims for fifth global ranking.

Knowledge Hub introduces eight auditoriums, over 200 sessions, FITUR Experience, and Communication Summit.

Anticipated 250,000 visitors generate €487m economic impact for Madrid.

Specialised sections include 11 areas like FITUR TechY, with weekend public activities and enhanced access.

Madrid becomes the centre of global tourism over the next five days with the hosting of FITUR 2026, organised by IFEMA Madrid from 21 to 25 January.

The event features nine halls and draws participation from 161 countries, with 111 official representations marking a 10pc increase over the previous year. Mexico serves as the Partner Country, aiming to solidify its status as a top global destination amid a 13.9pc growth in its tourism sector.

New participants include 18 nations mainly from Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions, reflecting rises in exhibition space of 34pc and 22pc respectively. The fair anticipates over 250,000 visitors, generating an economic impact of €487m for the region.

Innovations at FITUR 2026 include the Knowledge Hub in Hall 12, offering eight auditoriums and over 200 sessions with 250 speakers to drive industry transformation. FITUR Experience focuses on experiential tourism, while the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism addresses sector challenges. The Travel Technology Area has expanded twofold, hosting more than 190 companies in digitalisation efforts. Specialised sections cover areas such as FITUR 4all, FITUR Cruises, and FITUR TechY across 11 categories. Sustainability and diversification remain key, connecting tourism with other industries.

Access improvements feature a fast track at the Southeast entrance and enhanced public transport via Madrid Metro Line 8, increased by nearly 70pc. The weekend transforms into a public celebration with activities like tastings and workshops.

Highlights include a replica of the Grand Egyptian Museum by Egypt Tourism and free tours by Civitatis. Puerto Rico sponsors the WiFi network, and eSimFLAG provides three days of free unlimited data. The Community of Madrid positions itself as an ally for the sector, with tourism contributing 8.7pc to regional GDP and nearly €10bn in tax revenues.

José Vicente de los Mozos shared “these figures reaffirm FITUR’s role as the leading meeting point for the global tourism market, reflecting the strength and maturity of an expanding industry. Madrid once again becomes the epicentre of global tourism dialogue, showcasing Spain’s ability to lead in attracting travellers and to generate trends and opportunities that drive the tourism of the future on a worldwide scale.”

Sheikha Alnuwais shared “With Mexico as the Country Partner and Spain as host and headquarters of UN Tourism, FITUR is consolidating its position as an international meeting point to define the direction of tourism in a phase of sustained growth. The more than 1.1bn trips recorded up to September and the 5pc increase in arrivals in 2025 reflect the strength of a sector poised to generate employment, foster innovation and contribute directly to social well-being and the sustainable development of communities.”

Rosario Sánchez shared “this edition of FITUR is the best showcase for Spain to demonstrate its international leadership in tourism, which is not based solely on its high visitor numbers or its outstanding cultural and natural appeal, but also on the strong management and innovation capacity of its tourism sector. Spain is driving a global transformation process towards a tourism model that secures its future through economic, social and environmental sustainability, enabling it to remain a responsible and redistributive engine of economic development that continues to generate opportunities and well-being for society and its citizens.”

Marco Sansavini shared “FITUR is not just a trade fair. For decades, FITUR has been the major global business platform for the tourism sector, the place where opportunities are created, strategic ties are strengthened, and the priorities of an industry that is key to the economic and social development of Spain and of all participating countries are defined.”

Mariano de Paco shared “the regional government believes in the tourism sector, supports it through public policies, and understands that when it succeeds, the entire region benefits. He added that the government continues to work with a strategy that serves as a roadmap, offering security, stability, and a long-term vision for the sector, arriving at FITUR 2026 with record-breaking figures: tourism already represents 8.7pc of the regional GDP, with a fiscal impact reaching nearly €10bn in tax revenues a figure that constitutes a fundamental pillar for financing the region’s public services.” Almudena Maíllo shared “with this new edition, FITUR opens an exciting 2026 for tourism in Madrid. FITUR consolidates the city as a tourism capital, where the future of the sector is thoughtfully designed and responsibly planned. The addition of the new Knowledge Pavilion reinforces Madrid’s leadership as a hub for trends, innovation, and destination intelligence.”

Miguel Aguiñiga Rodriguez shared “this delegation of more than 800 Mexicans is not just a record number; it is a reflection of Mexico’s united soul, arriving in Madrid to show the world its immense wealth and its unparalleled tourism potential.”