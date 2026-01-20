FITUR preparations disrupted by deadly train collision in Córdoba

Major events at tomorrow’s upcoming FITUR 2026 tourism fair in Madrid have been postponed or cancelled, as a result of the tragic rail collision in Spain.

They include the Exceltur Forum, Iryo’s activities, Renfe’s stand participation, and industry awards ceremonies, as a mark of respect for the victims.

The accident, attributed to a signalling failure amid adverse weather, destroyed sections of the track and overhead lines, leading to the complete suspension of high-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalucía until at least 2 February.

This has severely impacted travellers, with thousands of journeys cancelled, and prompted widespread mourning in the tourism sector. In response,

The collision between an Iryo high-speed train and an Alvia service occurred near Adamuz in Córdoba province on the evening of 19 January 2026, claiming 39 lives and injuring over 100 passengers.