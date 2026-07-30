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Joanne Walsh of Water Safety Ireland
Joanne Walsh of Water Safety Ireland

‘Avoid alcohol’ – Safety appeal by Water Safety Ireland, Coast Guard, and RNLI for August bank holiday

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  • Water Safety Ireland, Coast Guard, and RNLI urge vigilance over the August Bank Holiday.
  • Lifeguards are dealing with incidents involving inflatable toys and air mattresses.
  • Swimmers should check weather and tide times before entering the water.
  • Swim at lifeguarded waterways and leave inflatable toys at home.
  • Dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard in an emergency.

Water Safety Ireland, Irish Coast Guard, and RNLI are urging swimmers, visitors and holidaymakers to take extra care around the coast over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The organisations are encouraging beachgoers to read local safety signage, check for potential hazards such as rip currents, and swim at a lifeguarded waterway if possible. Lifeguards are dealing with incidents involving inflatable toys and air mattresses, which are lightweight, unstable, and can quickly drift out to sea.

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Safety advice includes checking weather and tide times, remaining alert to rising tides, entering the water slowly to avoid cold-water shock, swimming with others within your depth, leaving inflatable toys at home, avoiding alcohol, wearing a lifejacket, supervising children constantly, and carrying a means of calling for help. Friday 31 July is International Lifeguard Appreciation Day.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. The organisations are also reminding people to let someone ashore know where they are going and when they are due back.

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