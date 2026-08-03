Approval granted for development of Brittas Bay golf club, formerly the Europaan club, by the new owners 

Planning permission granted for €16m-€45m expansion

New 4,000 sq ft clubhouse with upper-floor restaurant

Course redesign by Kyle Phillips emphasising playability

Environmental restoration of native dune plants and Tern bird protection

Reopening scheduled for Spring 2027

Wicklow County Council has granted permission for the multi-million euro expansion of Brittas Bay Club, formerly known as The European Golf Club, at Ardanairy, Brittas Bay. The legendary links course, bought by Irish businessman Raymond Conlan and his family, is undergoing a €16 million to €45 million transformation to create a full-day visitor experience. The project includes a complete course redesign by architect Kyle Phillips, who is restructuring the layout to improve playability and maximise views of the Irish Sea.

The expansion incorporates a brand-new clubhouse spanning 4,000 square feet, with an upper-floor restaurant offering unobstructed coastal views to encourage all-day visits. Infrastructure upgrades include new locker rooms, a fully stocked professional shop, state-of-the-art irrigation and completely rebuilt fescue greens and landing areas. The club is restoring native dune plants and marram grasses while pledging a portion of green fees toward protecting the local nesting Tern bird population.

The pay-and-play course remains closed for construction under project managers Turfgrass and builders Golf Link Evolve, with the fully modernised Brittas Bay Club on track to reopen in Spring 2027. Championship length will remain at approximately 7,400 yards, but the new layout includes at least one drivable par-4 under 400 yards to provide strategic variety. The club’s redesign emphasises playability improvements through expanded sightlines and multiple strategic options per hole.

Managing director Nicky Conlan shared at the announcement: “the project represents a significant investment and will create a new and different golfing offering, designed to stand alongside the very best destinations internationally.”