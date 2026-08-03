WestJet flight attendants are officially on strike, grounding hundreds of flights across Canada and international destinations. WestJet has suspended all operations for its Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft.

Over 4,200 cabin crew members walked off the job on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after negotiations between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) stalled.

The dispute centers heavily around “ground pay,” with flight attendants fighting for compensation for tasks performed before takeoff and after landing—such as boarding and security checks—which have traditionally been uncompensated under North American block-hour pay models. Fiour Dublin lights are among those affected:

Halifax WS043@09.40 & inbound WS042

Toronto WS047@10.40 & inbound WS046

More than 600 flights have been cancelled since Friday as the network was methodically powered down. An estimated 250,000 passenegrs face massive disruptions during one of Canada’s busiest long summer holiday weekends. Flights operated by WestJet Encore (Q400 aircraft) and global partner airlinesare still flying normally.

Bargaining continues in Calgary as both sides try to resolve the deadlock. WestJet released details of its “final” offer, which includes a 13% wage increase in the first year, retroactive pay, and a new duty pay premium to address ground duties. “WestJet’s offer did not go far enough,” Hussain said. according to ABC News, as the union emphasizes that ground work remains unfairly compensated. While federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has urged a resolution, the Canadian government has not yet forced a back-to-work order.