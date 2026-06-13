Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Flexjet Irish unit gets approval for US operations
Marine Eugene CEO of Flexjet
Marine Eugene CEO of Flexjet

Flexjet Irish unit gets approval for US operations

0
By on Aviation
  • Flexjet receives approval for its Irish unit to operate in the United States.
  • The authorisation enables transatlantic private jet services.
  • Irish entity integrates into Flexjet’s international network.
  • Approval supports expanded client options between Europe and US.
  • Development marks milestone in Flexjet’s operational growth.

Flexjet has secured approval for its Irish unit to conduct operations in the United States. The development expands the company’s transatlantic private aviation capabilities. Regulators granted the necessary authorisations for the Irish entity to serve US routes.

The approval allows the unit to offer flights between Europe and the United States under its operational framework. This step supports Flexjet’s growth strategy in the private jet sector. The company integrates the Irish unit into its existing network of services.

See also  SAF production shortfalls should mean mandates are abolished – IATA Congress in Rio

Flexjet positions the approval as a milestone for its international expansion plans. The Irish base strengthens operational flexibility for clients who fly between the two regions. Further details on specific route additions remain under review.

Related posts:

Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow handled 7.1m passengers in May, down 1.2pc Richard F O'Connor, who gave Aer Lingus its nameNO such word: How Aer LINGUS got its name – Lingus@90 Dinh Viet Phuong CEO of Vietjet AirVietjet Air launches first European Route Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024’Cheap flights, not lounges’ – Michael O’Leary criticises airport lounge and air bridge charges
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.