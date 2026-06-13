Flexjet Irish unit gets approval for US operations

Flexjet receives approval for its Irish unit to operate in the United States.

The authorisation enables transatlantic private jet services.

Irish entity integrates into Flexjet’s international network.

Approval supports expanded client options between Europe and US.

Development marks milestone in Flexjet’s operational growth.

Flexjet has secured approval for its Irish unit to conduct operations in the United States. The development expands the company’s transatlantic private aviation capabilities. Regulators granted the necessary authorisations for the Irish entity to serve US routes.

The approval allows the unit to offer flights between Europe and the United States under its operational framework. This step supports Flexjet’s growth strategy in the private jet sector. The company integrates the Irish unit into its existing network of services.

Flexjet positions the approval as a milestone for its international expansion plans. The Irish base strengthens operational flexibility for clients who fly between the two regions. Further details on specific route additions remain under review.