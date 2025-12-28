Flights cancelled due to high winds in Norway and Sweden

Flights have been cancelled as a result of winds reaching speeds of 44 metres per second in regions such as Lofoten and Vesterålen.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued orange alerts for these areas, warning of risks to transport. In Northern Norway, a storm grounded more than 50 flights, affecting routes to communities in the region.

Airports in Oslo and Bergen experienced delays, with operators citing wind conditions as the cause. In Sweden, Stockholm Arlanda Airport cancelled several departures to domestic and international destinations due to gusts exceeding 60 kilometres per hour.

Gothenburg Landvetter Airport reported similar issues, with inbound flights diverted to other locations.

The storm, part of the 2025-26 European windstorm season, moved across the Nordic countries, bringing winds of 35 to 44 metres per second nationwide in Norway. Forecasters predict the winds to continue into the next days, with gusts up to 48 kilometres per hour in Oslo on 29 December and similar conditions in Stockholm.

Aviation authorities in both countries advise passengers to check flight statuses before travelling to airports. The disruptions follow earlier cancellations on 23 December across Scandinavia, where snow and ice compounded the wind effects. In total, hundreds of flights faced cancellations or delays in the region this week, impacting holiday travel.

Residents in exposed coastal areas received instructions to secure property and avoid unnecessary journeys. The storm system originated in the North Atlantic and affected multiple European nations, including Germany and Poland.

Transport ministers in Norway and Sweden convened meetings to coordinate responses, focusing on resuming air services. Weather models indicate a decrease in wind speeds by 31 December, allowing for potential recovery in flight schedules.