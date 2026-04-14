Food On The Edge symposium heads to Malta for first out-of-Galway hosting

Food On The Edge is to hold the 2026 symposium in Malta on 19 and 20 October.

The FOTE2026 launch takes place in Malta on 2 May.

The symposium operated in Galway and Dublin for the past 10 years.

Jp McMahon leads the expansion of the event across Europe.

The mission promotes Irish food culture in dialogue with an international community.

Food On The Edge has expanded its annual symposium to Malta where the 2026 event takes place on 19 and 20 October. The launch of FOTE2026 occurs in the same location on Saturday 2 May.

Organisers welcomed Irish and international speakers to stages in Galway and Dublin over the past 10 years. Jp McMahon and the FOTE team now carry the conversation across Europe.

The founder confirmed the overseas move as a natural extension of the mission to promote Irish food culture with confidence and clarity while contributing to a more thoughtful global food industry.

Jp McMahon shared “Taking Food On The Edge overseas is a natural extension of our mission. From the beginning, the symposium has been driven by two connected ambitions: to promote Irish food culture with confidence and clarity, and to contribute to a more thoughtful global food industry. Bringing that conversation in Malta allows us to carry these aims outward, placing Irish ideas, producers, chefs, and hospitality entrepreneurs in dialogue with an international community, while continuing to explore how food can be more ethical, creative, collaborative, and sustainable in today’s global landscape. Malta is the next stage in Food On The Edge’s evolution”