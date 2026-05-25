Global Hotel Alliance adds four new hotel brands to its portfolio.

Four new brands have joined the Global Hotel Alliance.

The additions include 22 properties in key cities and emerging markets.

Almanac Hotels focuses on European cultural experiences.

Regal Hotels brings Asian urban hospitality expertise.

Existing GHA brands have opened 14 new hotels worldwide.

Global Hotel Alliance has added four new hotel brands to its portfolio. Almanac Hotels Regal Hotels STORY Hotels and TemptingPlaces Collection join the alliance with 22 properties across Europe the Middle East and Asia. The expansion includes first time entries to Zagreb and Rabat.

Almanac Hotels operates in Barcelona Vienna and Prague. Regal Hotels brings 11 properties in Hong Kong. STORY Hotels covers the Middle East North Africa and the Indian Ocean while TemptingPlaces Collection features sites in France and Switzerland.

GHA has also opened 14 new hotels since the start of 2026. The additions strengthen the GHA DISCOVERY programme for over 35 million members.

Chris Hartley shared “Our continued expansion reflects the strength of our alliance proposition and the growing desire for collaboration within the independent sector.”