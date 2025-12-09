Fota Wildlife Park to reopen on December 20 after bird flu closure and cull

Trending
Fota Wildlife Park is to reopen on December 20 having closed on 14 October 2025 due to an avian influenza outbreak.

The outbreak originated from wild bird populations in Cork Harbour. Staff euthanised 73 birds following 11 confirmed cases of H5N1. Authorities tested all birds twice and received negative results. The National Parks and Wildlife Service has allocated €700,000 for conservation work.

Aileen Tennant shared “I’m delighted to confirm that we will reopen on December 20th, visitors will once again be able to experience the wonder of seeing some amazing animals in our care such as our Asian lions, cheetahs, Indian rhino and ring-tailed lemurs during the festive season.”

