France achieves record tourism figures in 2025

France hosted 102m international tourists in 2025 marking a 2pc rise from 100m in 2024 and a 9pc increase in revenues. Tourism receipts reached €77.5bn generating a €20.1bn positive balance. Overnight stays totalled 743m with commercial accommodations up 7.5pc to 261.2m. European markets contributed 76pc while US arrivals grew over 10pc. The country targets €100bn in receipts by 2030 and aims to lead in sustainable tourism.

Domestic tourism spending rose to €222bn ($262bn). Per-stay spending by international tourists increased by 7pc to an average of €760. Commercial overnight stays grew by 7.5pc to 261.2m.

European visitors accounted for 76pc of all international tourists, led by the England (13m), Germany and Belgium (nearly 15m combined), and Switzerland (9m). Visitors from the United States increased by 10pc.

The Centre des monuments nationaux reported 12m visits across its sites.

Arc de Triomphe: 1.85m visitors.

Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey: 1.63m visitors.

Sainte-Chapelle: 1.3m visitors.

The French tourism ministry and Atout France attributed this success to several factors:

Notre-Dame Towers reopened to over 110,000 visitors in their first year back.

Lasting appeal from the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A successful strategy to encourage tourists to visit regions outside Paris, such as Angers, Carcassonne, and cathedral towns like Chartres and Reims.

Over €20bn invested in innovation, quality, and accessibility.

France aims to reach €100bn in annual tourism revenue by 2030.

Serge Papin shared our tourism sector is delivering near double-digit growth. And it also proves that France continues to attract, captivate, and inspire the entire world.