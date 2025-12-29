France to top 100m visitors in 2025 for second year as Spain reaches 97.3m in second place

Trending
Caroline Leboucher CEO of Atout France

Early indications are that France will surpass 100m visitors again in 2025, having first passed the mark in 2024. Spain will also come close to 100m visitors, estimates from INES statistical updates suggest it will fall just short at 97.3m. Nearly three million of those will come from Ireland, a 3pc share of the market.

Additionally, two Spanish eateries feature in the world’s premier restaurant list for the year, highlighting the country’s culinary prowess. These accolades underscore Spain’s enduring appeal in international travel and hospitality. 

Top Countries by International Visitors (2025 Estimates)

  • France: 103.5m
  • Spain: 97.3m
  • China: 76.7m
  • Italy: 76.5m 
  • USA: 70.8m
Top Cities by International Arrivals (2025 Estimates)

  • Bangkok, Thailand: 30.3m
  • Hong Kong: 23.2m
  • London, England: 22.7m
  • Macau, China: 20.4m
  • Istanbul, Turkey: 19.7m
  • Dubai, UAE: 19.5m
  • Mecca, Saudi Arabia: 19.5m
  • Paris, France: 18.3m
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 17.3m 

Key Trends in 2025

  • Asia’s Comeback: Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations like Thailand and Vietnam saw significant growth.
  • Middle East Strength: Dubai, Mecca, and Turkey remain major draws.
  • European Resilience: Cities like Paris, London, and Barcelona continue to attract massive numbers, boosted by events and infrastructure.
  • Orlando’s Rise: The US city surged due to domestic travel and new attractions, per Euromonitor.
