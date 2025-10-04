Fred Sirieix second series of ITV series filming in Cork

Fred Sirieix is filming the second series of ITV’s Tour de Fred, titled Part Deux, in Wexford, Waterford, and Cork.

The five-part series, supported by Tourism Ireland and Irish Ferries, follows the success of the first series, which reached over 2m viewers in England. The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland, shared: “Fred’s journey through Wexford, Waterford, and Cork will showcase the genuine warmth of these counties, inspiring British viewers to explore Ireland.”