Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Fred Sirieix second series of ITV series filming in Cork

Fred Sirieix second series of ITV series filming in Cork

0
By on Knowledge & News

Fred Sirieix is filming the second series of ITV’s Tour de Fred, titled Part Deux, in Wexford, Waterford, and Cork.

The five-part series, supported by Tourism Ireland and Irish Ferries, follows the success of the first series, which reached over 2m viewers in England.  The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland, shared: “Fred’s journey through Wexford, Waterford, and Cork will showcase the genuine warmth of these counties, inspiring British viewers to explore Ireland.”

Related posts:

Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in DublinSpain hosted record 334,425 Irish tourists in August Damien Cazé of French aviation authority DGACAirlines asked to cancel 30pc of Beauvais flights Pat O'Leary of Kerry Tourism FederationKerry ranked 12th in the Global Destination Sustainability Index HERE is the code to get an a beach holiday deal from TUI
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.