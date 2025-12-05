Trending
Olivia Grégoire, Tourism Minister of France
French senate approves €15 per head tax for cruise passengers

The French Senate has approved a €15 fee per cruise passenger per stop in France.

The measure funds protection and enhancement of national coastlines. Lawmakers expect annual revenue of over €75m from the tax. The bill passed by a narrow margin and awaits full parliament discussion through mid-December 2025. The tax offsets heavy externalities of cruise operations on coastal and port areas.

Jean-Mar Délia shared “cruise ships’ annual CO2 emissions are comparable to those of one billion vehicles.”

