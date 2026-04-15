Galway council to ban ads on Cill Rónáin pier

Galway County Council has proposed amendments to Cill Rónáin Harbour bye-laws on Inis Mór.

The rules have limited buses on the pier to two at any one time.

Solicitation and advertising have required approval from the harbour master.

Engagement has occurred with bus operators and ferry companies.

The measures have targeted the summer season on the largest Aran Island.

Galway County Council has introduced plans to tighten harbour rules on Inis Mór in the Aran Islands.

The authority has proposed amendments to the Cill Rónáin Harbour bye-laws that limit commercial activity on the pier. Officials have engaged with bus operators and ferry companies ahead of the summer season.

The changes have restricted the number of buses allowed on the pier to two at any one time. Visitors who arrived by ferry previously encountered multiple advertisements for bike rentals and bus tours immediately upon disembarkation. The bye-laws have prohibited any form of solicitation or advertising without prior approval from the harbour master.

Discussions at a recent Connemara Municipal District meeting have welcomed the proposal while raising points about bus scheduling to prevent congestion. Engagement sessions have taken place in the weeks leading up to implementation. The measures have aimed to manage the pier area before visitors moved further onto the island.

Galway County Council shared “The proposal has aimed to manage commercial activity on the pier. Engagement sessions have taken place with operators ahead of implementation.”