Galway’s Blackthorn Restaurant in Barna added to Michelin Guide

Another Galway restaurant Blackthorn at the Twelve Hotel in Barna has joined the Michelin Guide. Michelin inspectors described the dining room as a bright, airy spot with a Nordic influence.

“The dining room provides the ideal backdrop to a menu focused on grilling seasonal ingredients over charcoal, filling the air with wonderful smoky aromas.”

Whether it’s lamb with herb salsa, pheasant with cavolo nero or whole black sole with brown butter and capers, the ingredients are given a lick of fire in generous, carefully executed dishes.”

Blackthorn restaurant shared in a ritten statement “A remarkable way to start the new year, we are honoured to be added to the Michelin Guide. A huge milestone that couldn’t be achieved without the artistry of our wonderful chefs led by Nathan Hindmarsh, the dedication of our FOH team headed by Fergal, and all of our passionate suppliers.”

“Many thanks to Michelin Guide for the recognition, and to everyone who supports us and keeps coming through our doors, we truly appreciate it. We reopen January 22, and can’t wait to welcome you all back.”