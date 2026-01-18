Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Galway’s Blackthorn Restaurant in Barna added to Michelin Guide
Nathan Hindmarsh of Blackthorn Restaurant in The Twelve Hotel in Barna

Galway’s Blackthorn Restaurant in Barna added to Michelin Guide

0
By on News & Knowledge

Another Galway restaurant Blackthorn at the Twelve Hotel in Barna has joined the Michelin Guide. Michelin inspectors described the dining room as a bright, airy spot with a Nordic influence.

Michelin Guide inspectors shared “On the first floor of the personally run The Twelve Hotel, named after the nearby Twelve Bens mountain peaks, Blackthorn is a bright, airy spot with a Nordic influence.”

“The dining room provides the ideal backdrop to a menu focused on grilling seasonal ingredients over charcoal, filling the air with wonderful smoky aromas.”

Whether it’s lamb with herb salsa, pheasant with cavolo nero or whole black sole with brown butter and capers, the ingredients are given a lick of fire in generous, carefully executed dishes.”

Blackthorn restaurant shared  in a ritten statement “A remarkable way to start the new year, we are honoured to be added to the Michelin Guide. A huge milestone that couldn’t be achieved without the artistry of our wonderful chefs led by Nathan Hindmarsh, the dedication of our FOH team headed by Fergal, and all of our passionate suppliers.”

“Many thanks to Michelin Guide for the recognition, and to everyone who supports us and keeps coming through our doors, we truly appreciate it. We reopen January 22, and can’t wait to welcome you all back.”

See also  Irish citizens instructed to leave Iran and FOURTEEN other updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record December sees growth back to 7pc after seasonal blip Ann Marie Farrelly CEO of Fingal county councilDublin airport plans new mortuary and cargo village campus Viking maiden Barbara Power of the Déise medieval history group show off her axe at Winterval Waterford 2025GALLERY: A visit to Waterford’s Winterval Festival WATCH: Turespaña, 40 years showcasing the world’s finest tourism
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.