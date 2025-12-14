Trending
Garda Air Support Unit gets new Viking 400

A new Garda Air Support Unit (GASU) Viking 400 has arrived at Baldonnel.

The aircraft fitted with surveillance equipment in Austria. Delivery follows a €7m procurmeent and €4m maintenance contract. The Viking will replace a Britten-Norman Defender 4000. It gives the Garda unit a consierably upgraded fixed-wing capability.

The Garda Air Support Unit currently operates two helicopters, Eurocopter EC135 T2 and EC135 T2+ variants, as part of its permanent fleet. These aircraft are maintained and flown by the Irish Air Corps but remain under the operational control of the Garda Síochána. 

