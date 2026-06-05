Global aviation leaders converge on Rio de Janeiro ahead of IATA AGM 2026

As the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit approaches, delegates from airlines, aviation suppliers, governments and industry partners are arriving in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the landmark event scheduled from 6 to 8 June 2026 and hosted by LATAM Airlines Group. With nearly 1500 representatives expected, including over 130 airline chief executives, the Brazilian city is buzzing with anticipation as top executives and stakeholders settle into the Windsor Convention and Expo Centre venue.

The gathering comes at a pivotal time for the industry, which continues to navigate complex operating environments marked by geopolitical tensions, economic pressures and rapid technological shifts. Discussions are set to cover a broad range of critical issues including operational resilience, supply chain constraints, rising fuel costs and the accelerating pace of digital transformation across airline operations.

Sustainability is expected to dominate proceedings, with a strong focus on advancing the sector’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Key topics will include scaling up sustainable aviation fuel production and deployment, financing the energy transition, and implementing effective carbon reduction strategies amid growing regulatory demands.

Other pressing matters likely to shape debates include airport infrastructure development, air traffic management improvements, cargo operations modernisation, passenger experience enhancements, safety and security protocols, and the role of artificial intelligence in building more resilient and efficient air transport systems. The event will also highlight aviation’s potential to drive economic prosperity and connectivity, particularly in South America, the largest aviation market in the region.

High level keynote speeches, panel discussions and networking sessions will provide a platform for collaborative decision making, with participants aiming to address both immediate challenges and long term strategic opportunities for the industry that carries nearly 80 percent of global air traffic through IATA members.