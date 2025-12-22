Government approves case for military radar programme

The government has approved the Preliminary Business Case for the Military Radar Programme. The Department of Defence has commenced detailed negotiations with France for delivery of all capability requirements. The programme includes land-based long range primary radar, ground-based air defence systems with counter-unmanned aerial systems, and maritime ship-borne radar. The initiative forms part of the €1.7 billion National Development Plan for the Defence Forces. Capabilities roll out from next year with target completion by the end of 2028.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee shared “The Development of a Military Radar Programme for Ireland is a key action in the €1.7 Billion National Development Plan for the Defence Forces which I published last week. As Minister for Defence I intend to prioritise the delivery of a primary radar capability to ensure that Ireland can maintain a complete ‘Recognised Air Picture’ (RAP). This is an essential step in the Government’s plan to enhance national security and the need to continuously strengthen our Defence capabilities, as set out in the Programme for Government”.

“Having considered all of the available options, it was the assessment of the Project Team that a Government-level approach is the only feasible way for Ireland to develop the required radar capabilities. This approach guarantees the use of the experience and knowledge of a trusted partner country which cannot be provided through any other option, particularly as we need to procure a complete capability to develop a complete Recognised Air Picture.”