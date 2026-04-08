Guernsey and Jersey introduce ETA requirement for non CTA citizens

Guernsey and Jersey have made the Electronic Travel Authorisation compulsory for non-visa nationals from 23 April 2026. Travellers from outside the Common Travel Area will now need to apply for the ETA before arrival by air or sea. Applications have opened from nine April 2026 for multi-entry stays.

The islands have aligned with UK rules to manage visitor entry. The system has applied to all travel modes including private aircraft and pleasure craft. Officials have prepared for the change ahead of the busy season.