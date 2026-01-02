HAPPENING in Spain: Festivals in Ireland’s favorite holiday destination in January

The standout event of the month comes early in Spain with Día de los Reyes on 6 January, a public holiday across the country. Parades known as cabalgatas take place on the evening of 5 January in towns and cities everywhere, drawing families to watch the Three Kings arrive on floats while throwing sweets into the crowds.

Many share the traditional Roscón de Reyes cake the next day, a ring-shaped treat filled with cream and topped with fruit. See: the best places to Celebrate Three Kings Day.

Later in the month, San Sebastián marks its patron saint on 20 January with the Tamborrada, where thousands dress as cooks or soldiers and march through the streets playing drums for 24 hours straight.

In Piornal, Extremadura, the Jarramplas festival sees a masked figure in colourful ribbons run through the village on 19 and 20 January as locals throw turnips in a lively tradition tied to older customs. Skiers head to the Sierra Nevada near Granada, where snow covers the slopes and lifts operate fully, offering runs suitable for different abilities.

The Costa del Sol provides a relaxed option for those preferring warmer days, with beaches open for strolls and golf courses busy under clear skies.

January also launches the winter sales in shops nationwide, giving chances to pick up clothes or local goods at reduced prices, often starting right after the Reyes holiday and running through the month. Food plays its part too, with menus featuring hearty stews, seafood, and seasonal produce in restaurants that stay welcoming despite the cooler evenings.

The month will brins mild conditions in many areas, with average temperatures reaching around 16°C in southern spots like Seville and Málaga, while northern cities such as Madrid and Barcelona see cooler figures near 10°C. Rain remains light in most regions, allowing plenty of sunny hours for outdoor walks or cafe stops. Visitors often appreciate the lower crowds at popular sites, from the Alhambra in Granada to the Sagrada Família, and accommodation rates tend to stay reasonable compared to peak seasons.