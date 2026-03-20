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James McGinn MD of Hastings Hotels
James McGinn MD of Hastings Hotels

Hastings hotels Ireland unveils events for 2026

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By on Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

Hastings Hotel has revealed a programme of events in 2026 including the 40th anniversary of Giant’s Causeway as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Gobbins Cliff Path reopens from March with walkways along basalt cliffs. Belfast hosts Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August with music experiences across the city. Filming locations from series such as How To Get To Heaven From Belfast and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms attract visitors.

Hastings Hotels provides accommodations including Ballygally Castle, Grand Central, Europa and Culloden Estate & Spa.

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