Health authorities warn of measles risk for Irish travellers to winter Olympics in Italy

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed Irish travellers to the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in northern Italy from 6 to 22 February and 6 to 15 March should ensure MMR vaccination due to measles outbreaks in European ski resorts. MMR uptake among Irish children aged 24 months stands at 87.6pc below the WHO 95pc target. Vaccination is recommended at least 14 days before travel.

Measles remains highly infectious with rapid spread possible when coverage falls below protective levels. Free MMR vaccines are available through GPs including for infants aged 6 to under 12 months prior to travel. The United Kingdom Armenia Austria Azerbaijan Spain and Uzbekistan lost measles-free status in 2024 due to sustained transmission.

Shared in a written statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre: due to ongoing cases and recent outbreaks of measles in Europe, including at ski resorts, everyone should be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles and ensure that they are up to date with their MMR vaccines.