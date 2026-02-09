Health warnings issued for Cape Verde travel

Tourism and health agencies have raised alarms over increasing sickness cases among British travellers to Cape Verde, prompting updated advisories.

Reports highlight a surge in illnesses, urging tourists to take precautions such as vaccinations and hygiene measures.

This development could deter bookings to the popular winter sun destination, affecting airlines and tour operators reliant on foreign visitors. Hospitality providers in Cape Verde are monitoring the situation closely, with potential impacts on occupancy rates during peak season.