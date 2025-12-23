Trending
Heathrow Airport plans major upgrades for terminals 2 & 4

Heathrow Airport has confirmed a €1.5bn investment for upgrades to Terminals 2 and 4 starting in 2026. Work commences on a new dedicated baggage system at Terminal 2 capable of handling 31,000 bags per day.

The current system relies on 30-year-old infrastructure from the closed Terminal 1. A new assistance area opens in Terminal 2 next year alongside a Tailored Travel Guide for passengers with access needs. Construction begins on a multi-storey car park and upgraded check-in area at Terminal 4 with completion expected in 2031.

Thomas Woldbye CEO of Heathrow
Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye shared “I’m excited to unveil next year’s programme which will make Heathrow more user-friendly, more efficient and more resilient for our customers. This investment will flow directly into our nationwide supply chain helping to drive economic growth while we make Heathrow even better and more efficient for our customers.”

