Riviera Travel reports strong mid-year trade growth in 2026

The operator offers 50 river cruises and operates in 66 countries.

English trade passenger numbers increased by 27pc year-on-year.

Revenue grew by 33pc in the first half of 2026.

River cruise passenger numbers rose by 33pc.

Touring passenger numbers increased by 10pc.

Bookings exceeded targets for late 2026 departures.

Riviera Travel has reported strong mid-year trade growth in 2026 with passenger numbers and revenue up. English trade passenger numbers have increased by 27pc year-on-year while revenue has grown by 33pc. River cruise passenger numbers rose by 33pc with revenue up by 35pc.

The company founded in Burton-on-Trent in 1984 delivered solid touring growth with passenger numbers up by 10pc and revenue up by 19pc. Bookings exceeded targets and demand for late 2026 departures remained strong. Riviera Travel launched Riviera Explorer and RIVA AI to support agents with sales tools.

Amanda Docherty shared “These results are a true reflection of the strength of our partnerships across the trade, and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our agent community.”